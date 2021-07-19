Click to share this via email

Mick Jagger’s youngest child is a real cutie.

The 77-year-old rockstar’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of the couple with their 4-year-old son in celebration of her 34th birthday.

“Feeling all the love today ❤️ Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages,” wrote the dancer in her caption.

The photo sees Hamrick embracing Jagger, while their adorable son Deveraux snuggles in between them.

Jagger is also a dad to seven other children, including Karis, 50, Jade, 49, Lizzie, 37, Georgia, 29, James, 35, Gabriel, 23 and Lucas, 22.

Deveraux is Jagger’s only child with his current girlfriend.