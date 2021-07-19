Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Al Roker is letting everyone know that nothing is going to slow him down.

The broadcaster, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, has been sharing snapshots of active life on social media.

RELATED: Al Roker On Telling Family About Cancer Diagnosis: ‘There Were Tears But They Rallied Around’

Roker took to Instagram on Monday, July 19, to tell fans about his vigorous fitness routine.

The video sees the 66-year-old star catching his breath after an intense cardio session.

“This morning, I had the day off and enjoyed getting out into @centralparknyc and get this morning’s interval training,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Reveals How Al Roker Came To Her Rescue When Her 2-Year-Old Son Required Emergency Surgery

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Roker celebrated his son Nick’s 19th birthday.

The “Today” star honoured the special occasion in a heartfelt post.

“One of the best days in our lives is July 18th,” he wrote, while sharing an adorable photo of his son as a baby. “That’s when @nick.roker155 came into our world Here’s just a few of those days.”

The family celebrated Nick’s big day by going to see the Yankees play for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Al Roker Celebrates His Daughter’s Stunning Wedding: See The Pics

Roker revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The weather forecaster had surgery on Nov. 9. By January, his prostate-specific antigen levels had gone from 7 down to .05.

“That’s considered undetectable,” he said in an interview with People. “Every six months I’ll get blood work and that’ll be for the next five years.”