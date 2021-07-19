Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailey Bieber is putting an end to pregnancy speculation caused by her husband’s recent Instagram post.

The rumours first started after Justin Bieber shared a photo using the caption “mom and dad”.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Puts Her Fabulous Summer Bikinis On Display On Instagram

The gorgeous black and white image shows the pair relaxing in the sun.

RELATED: Hailey And Justin Bieber Hit The Streets Of Paris For A Summer Date Night

However, fans were quick to jump to conclusions about the post.

“YALL having kids?!😂” asked one fan.

“Baby on the way?” another questioned.

Hailey shot down speculation with her own witty comment.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” suggested the 24-year-old star underneath the post, per Comments by Celebs.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Slaps Down Rumours Husband Justin Was Yelling At Her After Viral Vegas TikTok Video

Meanwhile, the model was recently forced to slap down some more rumours about her relationship following a viral video of her and Justin in Vegas.