Naomi Osaka and Megyn Kelly went head-to-head on Twitter on Monday.

The conflict began after Kelly criticized the tennis superstar’s recent Sports Illustrated cover.

Naomi Osaka – Photo: Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Kelly retweeted a post from Fox Sports Radio host, Clay Travis, which read “Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue.”

Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag! https://t.co/PAAUEwAVi0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 19, 2021

She added, “Let’s not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!”

Osaka has previously said that she gets “huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media.”

In a since-deleted post, Osaka retweeted Kelly and wrote, “Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year.”

She added, “do better Megan [sic].”

In reply, Kelly Tweeted, “Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts). She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”