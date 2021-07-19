Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is getting candid about the fear she felt before filming “Never Have I Ever” season 2.

The first series of the hit Netflix show was streamed in 40 million households within its first 28 days of release.

“I actually thoughts season 1 was a fluke and that I am now a terrible actress and I’m going to let my cast down,” admitted the Mississauga-native, while speaking to ET Canada.

“I’m gonna let Mindy (Kaling) and Lang (Fisher) down and they’re all gonna hate me. My career is over I’m blacklisted from Hollywood and it’s done,” she continued.

However, co-creators Kaling and Fisher managed to convince the young star otherwise.

“They were like, ‘You’re meant for this role,” she recalled. “This is where you’re meant to be. You’re a good actress and we would tell you if you suck. So after all that anxiety, we were having fun. Then we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s play!'”

“Never Have I Ever” is streaming now on Netflix.