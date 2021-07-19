Henry Golding still can’t believe that he’s actually a dad.

The “Snake Eyes” star and wife Liv Lo welcomed their first child, a baby girl names Lyla, back in April.

RELATED: Henry Golding Gets His G.I. Joe On In First ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer

“I kind of have to pinch myself sometimes, it’s so crazy,” said the actor, while discussing fatherhood with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

“She’s about 3.5 months old now and I just look at her and I’m like, ‘Holy moly that’s my little human and I gotta look after her for the rest of my life.’ It’s absolutely amazing.”

RELATED: Go Behind The Mask In New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji

Golding also joked about Lyla’s potential future as a ninja.

“As soon as she was born she was so aware of her surroundings,” he revealed. “We have a really good friend with a baby who’s two weeks older and not as responsive… She’s got some skills already so I wouldn’t be surprised if she out-ninjas me at some point.”

Later on in the interview, Golding discussed his intense fight scenes in “Snake Eyes”

RELATED: Henry Golding Jokes The Birth Of His Daughter Was ‘More Stressful For Me Than It Was For My Wife’