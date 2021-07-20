Matt Bomer is reflecting on filming one of the most memorable and gory scenes in the entire “American Horror Story” franchise.

The actor looked back on his infamous orgy scene with Lady Gaga in “AHS: Hotel”, while speaking to the New York Post.

“Honestly, I feel that ever since the blood orgy I did with Lady Gaga, everything is pretty tame after that,” he shared.

Lady Gaga portrayed the bloodsucking owner of the Hotel Cortez while Bomer portrayed her lover, Donovan. The orgy resulted in the gruesome death of a random couple.

“I was head to toe Carrie prom scene-esque levels of blood,” he continued. “They basically wrapped us up like sardines in a tarp in between takes of that [scene]. It was Gaga and I, and these two wonderful actors who we’d just met 10 minutes before, lying on a tarp next to each other sandwiched in. And they’d peel the tarp off and we’d do the next take. It was very strange.”

He added, “After that, any amount of corn syrup [for fake blood] is pretty tame. That was a wild experience. It was certainly memorable.”

Matt Bomer returns to the “AHS” franchise in “American Horror Stories”.

The “White Collar” star featured in the two-part first episode of the spin-off titled, “Rubber (WO)man Part One”.