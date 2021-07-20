Click to share this via email

Steve Zahn is telling the truth about his character’s full frontal moment in “The White Lotus”.

Zahn’s Mark Mossbacher opens his robe and bares it all in the first episode of HBO’s new comedy series.

However, Zahn shared the truth about the scene during a new interview with THR.

“I didn’t even have to do that part. It’s somebody else wearing a prosthetic,” he admitted. “That’s about as absurd as it gets, right?”

“The White Lotus”, created by Mike White (“Enlightened”), follows a group of “rich, f**ked-up white people” vacationing at an upscale Hawaiian resort.

‘The White Lotus’ Photo: Mario Perez/HBO

Zahn and Connie Britton play the parents in a wildly dysfunctional family (she irks her teenage daughter, for example, by rearranging all the furniture in the hotel room for feng shui purposes).

“The White Lotus” is out now.