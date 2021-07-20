Joshua Jackson revealed how he and Jodie Turner-Smith got engaged during an appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

As Fallon asked if he knew they were always going to get married, Jackson replied: “I knew the moment she asked me.”

Jackson continued, “She asked me, yeah… on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

As Fallon questioned whether it was just out of the blue, the “Dr. Death” star responded, “There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it.”

He insisted, “I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”

After his appearance, Jackson posted:

Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me on the show. And giving me the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions about my wedding proposal.

Then Turner-Smith hinted there may have been magic mushrooms involved, writing:

It’s thought the pair got engaged on December 31, 2018, before they reportedly tied the knot around a year later. They then welcomed their first child, daughter Janie, in April 2020.

Jackson’s appearance also saw him discuss his wife loving to wear shirts with his “Dawson’s Creek” character Pacey Witter on them.

He joked, “I’m not exactly sure who the Amazon seller is that keeps the Pacey shirts on hand, but she is their core customer.”

“Dr. Death” airs on Showcase September 12.