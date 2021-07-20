Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa has been getting cheeky on Instagram.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host shared a snap of her husband Mark Consuelos getting an eyeful as she bends over in a black bathing suit.

Ripa, who has been soaking up the sun in Italy with her family, joked “when the end is in sight” in the caption.

Some of the pair’s famous pals commented on the pic.

Andy Cohen shared, “This is the best pic you’ve ever posted.”

Mindy Kaling wrote, “I love this,” while Joel McHale said of himself and wife Sarah Williams, “Sarah and I did a very similar photo shoot last week.”

Jenna Dewan added, “Yasssss🔥🔥👏👏”