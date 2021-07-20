The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over just yet.

On Monday, Megan Fox pulled out of the Los Angeles premiere of her movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” due to the local surge in coronavirus cases.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Helped Him Discover ‘Who I Am’

“Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” Fox’s rep told Variety just hours before the event. “We appreciate your understanding.”

Fox’s decision came after it was announced on Friday that reporters and photographers would not be allowed to cover the premiere’s afterparty in order to limit attendance.

RELATED: Megan Fox Clarifies Her Remark Calling Donald Trump ‘A Legend’ At UFC Event

Last week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that the county’s indoor mask mandate would be reinstated due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and an uptick in hospital admissions. The mandate applies “regardless of vaccination.”

In Hollywood, a number of other events have been affected by the pandemic in recent days, including the cancellation of last Friday’s screening of “Joe Bell” hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Reid Miller.