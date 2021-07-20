Thank goodness for George Clooney.

On Monday, actress Shailene Woodley appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked about the time her “Descendants” co-star rescued her from a backpacking nightmare.

Woodley recalled that, after filming, Clooney had told her that if she happened to be in Europe over the summer, she should hit him up at his place in Italy.

She did, in fact, end up in Europe, backpacking with a friend.

“I remember being in Italy with my friend, being like, ‘Should I? Should I not? He’s kind of like my dad in a weird way,'” Woodley recalled.

They ended up calling Clooney and he insisted on sending a car to pick them up.

“I remember, we came out of our hostel, we hadn’t showered in like five days, we stunk, we had our big backpacks and mud on our shoes,” Woodley said. “And then we get to his house, I remember that moment going, ‘He is the greatest human being of all time for 1, not commenting on our stench, and 2, for taking us in and being like, ‘I’m gonna baby you, I’m gonna make sure you have a European experience that’s different from the European experience you’ve been having.’

“It was really magical in all of the ways that it could be for a 19-year-old seeing the world for the first time.”

Also during the interview, Woodley talked about getting engaged to football player Aaron Rodgers, and Meyers asked whether she’s had to bone up on her sports terminology.

“I guess I haven’t felt any pressure to, but it’s exciting,” she said. “The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for.

“It is a whole new world… I still am always, ‘Oh, you scored a goal.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a touchdown.’ Or I’ll be like, ‘You crossed the line,’ and he’s like, ‘It’s a yard,’ or whatever… I still can’t get it right, but I’m learning, slowly but surely.”