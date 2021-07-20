Khloé Kardashian spoke about raising a Black child in America in a new chat with Leomie Anderson on her podcast “Role Model”.

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 3, with her ex Tristan Thompson, said: “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of colour.

“I want her to be exposed to as much inclusion but variety as possible,” she continued. “I don’t want her living in a bubble. Because we do have this very privileged life, I want her to know all types of life, all types of living and be very aware of that.”

Kardashian said her late father Robert Kardashian provided a very good life for them but “always exposed us to the realities of life.”

“I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race,” she added. “Or they think, Oh, we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black. Of course, you do! You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race and things they’re going to endure when they’re in, quote, ‘the real world’.”

The founder of the Good American clothing brand insisted she wants True to be “surrounded by love,” but also “very aware that she is a woman of colour”: “I have to educate her as best I can with still educating myself at the same time.”

“I know it’s a never-ending journey being a mother. It’s not just when they’re 18 that you forget about them — you really think that as a kid, but you’re always their mom,” she told Anderson. “I need to let True make her own mistakes. That’s how she’s going to learn.”

She said of any advice she has for True, “I think a good reputation is more valuable than anything else in the world.

“Lead an honest life that you’re proud of. It’s the most simple things that we forget: Do unto others as you want done to you, and really just lead with kindness. I know it sounds so simplistic, but we humans muddy up the most simplistic things in life. If we stuck to the simplicities of the world… my, what a better world this might be.”