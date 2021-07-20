“It’s easy to be bad.”

FX recently debuted the official trailer for the new comedy series “Reservation Dogs”, co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo.

The series, whose name is a play on the Quentin Tarantino classic “Reservoir Dogs”, centres on four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma, both committing petty crimes and fighting against it.

Lane Factor as Cheese, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak – Photo: Shane Brown/FX

“‘Bear Smallhill’ (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is, he’s not a good fighter, and the gang doesn’t really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there. ‘Elora Danan’ (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she’s so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can’t see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her,” the official description reads.

“Smart-mouthed tough girl ‘Willie Jack’ (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She’s always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, ‘Cheese’ (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be.”

The series also features Dalton Cramer, Sarah Podemski, Macon Blair, Zahn McClarnon, and more.

“Reservation Dogs” premieres August 9 on FX.