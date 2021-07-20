Prince William had a cute surprise for Team GB boxer Lauren Price as the pair chatted at Kensington Palace ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

William handed Price a cake for her 27th birthday, which was in the shape of a boxing ring and featured two red marzipan boxing gloves.

It said on the top, “Happy 27th Birthday Lauren + Good Luck!”

William told the sportswoman, “I hope it tastes all right but you can take it home with you, you don’t have to eat it now!”

He added: “Happy birthday for today and hope you have a good day. We’ll all be wishing you well, Lauren, and cheering you on. You’ll do us very proud in the Olympics, I’m sure, and you’ll do everyone proud in your hometown, and your grandparents as well, so best of luck!”

Price, from Ystrad Mynach, is set to become Wales’ first female boxer to compete at the Olympics this summer. She’s also done incredibly well kickboxing and playing soccer over the years.

She told William how she had to balance her taxi-driving career with training: “It’s been a dream of mine since I was eight to go to the Olympic Games. I remember being sat in the living room with my nan and granddad watching the Olympics and seeing Kelly Holmes win gold, and at the time I didn’t know what sport I wanted to do, I just wanted to go to the Olympic Games.”

She was raised by her grandparents Derek and Linda Price; Derek passed away last November.

Linda said in a clip: “It’s just sad that her grandfather is not here to see it because he would have been the proudest man in the Valley.”

The boxer then told William: “It’s something I take with me in the ring, I know he’s always looking down on me.”