Kelly Ripa is looking back on her life.

On Tuesday, the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host announced she will be publishing her first book Live Wire, a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career, and the intersection of all the above.”

According to the official description, the book puts Ripa’s “thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display.

“As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media,” the description continues. “Whether recounting how she and Mark Consuelos really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners.”

Last October, Ripa hinted that she had a book forthcoming, telling Parade in an interview, “I’ve been writing a lot.”

She added at the time, “So my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much.”

Live Wire will be released in 2022.