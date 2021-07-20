Candace Cameron Bure’s kids have unsuccessfully tried to block their mom from viewing their Instagram antics.

Bure, who shares Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure, said in a new clip: “I don’t know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram accounts.”

She said, referencing that “Mean Girls” quote: “I’m not a regular mom. I’m not a cool mom either.”

Bure’s “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin was among those commenting on the video.

She shared, “Hahahaha… My kids do the same thing. Block me, but not my man, or my friends who follow them. So… I still see what they’re up to.”

“Mean Girls” actress Lacey Chabert reassured Bure, “Don’t worry, you’re a cool mom.”