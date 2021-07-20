Blanco Brown feels “blessed” to be given a second chance at life after his near-fatal motorcycle accident.

In case you missed it, “The Git Up” singer was in the ICU after being involved in a head-on car crash in Atlanta late last summer. Brown underwent a 12-hour surgery after suffering from “significant injuries,” including a shattered pelvis, shattered wrists, and broken legs. Looking back in terms of his career, Brown describes the experience as a “minor setback.”

“I’ve always had purpose over everything and I stand on those words. The accident was just a minor setback and I’m just blessed to be alive and be here to actually create and continue my legacy building and bringing joy,” Brown told ET Canada.

“I won’t take [my musical successes] for granted. I never did, so the accident didn’t change my perspective, it just made me feel like I needed to do more,” the 36-year-old singer added.

RELATED: Blanco Brown Steps Out At ACM Awards For First Public Appearance Since Near Fatal Accident

Nine months later and Brown is feeling “okay.”

“I’m still going through rehab, but I won’t let nothing like that hold me back,” Brown said.

Riding high into the second half of 2021, Brown is embracing life, recording a new album and collaborating with artists like Nelly and Jordin Sparks, all while preparing for the road with Warner artist Bryce Vine. Though the two musicians produce very different genres of music, Brown believes they have a similar vibe that creates a magical concert-going experience.

“I’m trailer trap all day, but it’s essentially country music with 808s, I just bridge the gap, and Bryce does pop, but he has drums and everything, so it has an R&B feel,” Brown said. “We’re both kind of in between the fine lines of not just being considered one thing, but a few things that makes one great sound.”

“We did a couple of shows together in 2019 and shortly afterwards, the pandemic hit, but long story short, Parmalee’s manager hit me and said they were adding Bryce Vine on the ‘Just the Way’ remix and I thought that was amazing because he’s real cool, and it just came full circle. They didn’t tap things together like we’ve already done shows and stuff together, but when it happened, it just seemed like it was the right thing to do and he’s jamming over there so it was perfect,” Brown added.

RELATED: Blanco Brown Says Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash ‘Didn’t Break My Spirit’

Now that the summertime lineup is a go, Brown is looking forward to the moment he can finally reunite with his fans.

“Being on the road and seeing everyone’s reactions and the love, I mean, I didn’t forget, but now that I’m back in it, I appreciate it even more,” Brown said. “It’s been too long and it’s a blessing. I miss human interaction, being able to reach out and touch someone’s hand, see their face, have a conversation with them in person instead of over Zoom.”

The trailer trap artist will also soon gift fans with new music that will dive into a plethora of personal stories, some of which describes his accident in more detail.

“I had a bunch of records done before the accident. I was already working. I like to be ahead of the curve. It definitely inspired a couple of the records on that album, but the bulk of the record was already done,” Brown said.

“You’ll learn a lot more about me,” he added about the lyrics on the album. “I have a lot of personal songs on it and just telling my story of how I grew up, of how I didn’t have confidence and how I found that and how I decided to give people something that they could feel and learn lessons from as I did, but through my songs, so maybe you’ll hear it younger and you won’t have to go through the same steps to get to greatness.”