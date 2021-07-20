Zack Snyder just released the new poster for the “Army of the Dead” prequel “Army of Thieves”.
The movie-maker stated the upcoming flick — to be released on Netflix later this year — had “more safes and less zombies” in the poster.
More information will be revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel on Sunday, July 25.
A synopsis for the movie reads: “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, small-town bank teller Dieter [Matthias Schweighöfer] gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”
Dieter is back, with more safes and less zombies. 💰🔐 Don't miss the Army of Thieves @Comic_Con panel this Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm PT. #ComicConAtHome #ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/IM2m9j3d4n
— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 20, 2021
The star-studded cast includes Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai.
The poster reveal comes after Snyder shared the first-look snaps ahead of the movie’s eagerly anticipated release.