"ARMY OF THIEVES" (L to R) Stuart Martin as BRAD CAGE, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER, Nathalie Emmanuel as GWENDOLINE.

Zack Snyder just released the new poster for the “Army of the Dead” prequel “Army of Thieves”.

The movie-maker stated the upcoming flick — to be released on Netflix later this year — had “more safes and less zombies” in the poster.

More information will be revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con@Home panel on Sunday, July 25.

A synopsis for the movie reads: “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, small-town bank teller Dieter [Matthias Schweighöfer] gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Dieter is back, with more safes and less zombies. 💰🔐 Don't miss the Army of Thieves @Comic_Con panel this Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm PT. #ComicConAtHome #ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/IM2m9j3d4n — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 20, 2021

The star-studded cast includes Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai.

The poster reveal comes after Snyder shared the first-look snaps ahead of the movie’s eagerly anticipated release.