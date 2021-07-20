Jada Pinkett Smith got a golf lesson from Tiger Woods.

On Tuesday, Golf Digest debuted its new digital series “A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons”, featuring the golf legend taking celebs out on the links.

“The content was captured in February, the day before Tiger had his unfortunate car accident, from which he is still recovering,” Discovery said in a statement. “Discovery and Golf Digest thank everyone for their involvement and wish Tiger a continued speedy recovery.”

In the first episode, Woods spends the day with Smith, playing a round and talking about their lives, parenting, and more.

“Tiger, in regards to your journey, it has just been amazing what you’ve overcome,” Smith says of Woods’ 2019 comeback in the episode. “And let me tell you, it’s so inspiring. I’m telling you, it’s just so inspirational.”

“I just don’t look at it like that,” Woods responds.

He later adds, “I’m always fighting, you know, and I’m always trying to get better.”

Future episodes will feature Dwyane Wade and David Spade, with the final episode going behind the scenes on the series.

Woods was driving himself to the shoot on February 23, just a day after the Pinkett Smith episode was filmed, when his SUV flipped over. The athlete sustained several fractures.