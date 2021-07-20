Click to share this via email

Netflix’s new miniseries is nothing but “Clickbait”.

The streaming service released the trailer for its upcoming program “Clickbait” on Tuesday. Filmed in Melbourne, Australia and set in the U.S., “Clickbait” explores the dangers of social media and the fractures between online and real-life personas.

Viewership continues to tick up as actresses Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel, portraying Nick’s sister and Nick’s wife, respectively, search for the missing man.

“Father. Brother. Husband. Liar?” a synopsis for the Netflix miniseries asks. “Who is Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) really?

The eight-episode series “Clickbait” premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.