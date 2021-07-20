Three years ago, Nick Jonas got down on one knee and asked Priyanka Chopra to marry him and now, they’re celebrating their engagement anniversary.

Sharing a few never-before-seen photos from their engagement night, featuring a dinner on the Greek island of Crete, the couple shared sweet messages to each other. The pictures were tagged with their engagement date: July 19, 2018.

“My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️” Chopra captioned her post.

Jonas added, “3 years ago today. 💍❤️”

“The White Tiger” actress, 39, also shared other shots to her Instagram story.

According to the couple, the Jonas Brothers singer, 28, popped the question just two months into their relationship and a day after Chopra’s birthday.

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… it was two months!” Chopra gushed to Elle magazine. “I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control, and I just went with it. We were just sporadically meeting for about two years [before we started officially dating]. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.”

She continued, “One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants! When he knows, he knows. There’s such a sublime confidence to it that you can’t help but be like, ‘Okay.’”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.