Josh Groban is giving back.

The Canadian singer is on the next episode of HGTV Canada’s “Celebrity IOU”, premiering Monday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In the episode, Groban joins Drew and Jonathon Scott to surprise his close friend and bandmate Mark by turning his dingy garage into a gorgeous home recording studio and rehearsal space.

The also goes the next mile by helping to give Mark’s backyard a facelift, working right alongside the Scott brothers to make the renovation a reality.

Groban will learn how to hang drywall, use a power saw and lay tile in the episode.

“It goes without saying that Mark is an extraordinary piano player, but, off the stage, he’s just such a great guy,” Groban says. “He’s humble. He goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is taken care of and never asks for much. To be able to show him how much he’s appreciated, that makes me so happy.”

He adds, “Mark has been such an incredible friend. He’s been somebody who has had my back on stage and off. He’s been somebody who is just one of my favourite musicians on the planet. And we’ve done just about everything together.”

Tune-in to “Celebrity IOU”, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.