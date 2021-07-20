Ten years after their last big-screen outing, the “Jackass” crew is back for their final crusade in “Jackass Forever”.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang reunite for “another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy,” according to the movie’s official synopsis. In addition to “Jackass” regulars Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, the new movie will also feature some new faces to the crew to help pull off their latest stunts. New additions to the crew include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

Watch the trailer above and check out the brand new poster below ahead of the movie’s release on Oct. 22.