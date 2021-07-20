If it’s not full sobriety, it’s not for Lala Kent.

This week, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was on the new episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, and she had a few things to say about Demi Lovato’s “California sober” approach to recovery.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks Being Misgendered, Says ‘I Accidentally Misgender Myself Sometimes’

“I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Kent said. “There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

In an interview earlier this year with “CBS Sunday Morning”, Lovato said that their substance abuse recover includes “smoking weed and drinking in moderation,” explaining, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again. I know I’m done with the stuff that’s going to kill me, right?”

RELATED: JoJo Siwa Reveals Her ‘Gay Awakenings’ To Demi Lovato

Kent, who decided to get sober in 2018 after the death of her father, told Yontef, “So to say that you’re, like, California sober or this type of sober is extremely offensive.”

She added, “I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober.”