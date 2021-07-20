J.K. Rowling revealed she’s been facing major backlash ever since those controversial comments about the transgender community.

The Harry Potter author shared a message from a social media user Monday who said “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in the mailbox.”

She then said, “To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go.”

Rowling then wrote that “hundreds of trans activists” have threatened to “beat, rape, assassinate and bomb” her, adding sarcastically that she’s realized that “this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever.”

RELATED: Rupert Grint Explains Why He Felt Compelled To Speak Out After J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Transgender Statements

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

“Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much,” she went on.

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint & More Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People

Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much 🙏 . Wish I had time to answer all of you, but Strike and Robin are at a tricky stage of their investigation, so I need to drop a few clues. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

In a series of tweets in June 2020, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.

The author shared a link to an article about menstrual health, taking issue with the inclusive language describing “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” as “people who menstruate.”

“Harry Potter” actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have been among those speaking out to insist they do not agree with Rowling’s views.