LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to make their mark on the world — but this time on social media.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached 13 million followers on Instagram, making their account the most popular among other members of the Royal Family.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has 10.3 million followers, while Prince Charles and Camila Parker-Bowles’ Clarence House page consists of 1.5 million followers.

Additionally, Princess Eugenie’s personal account has 1.5 million unique followers.

Back in May 2021, William and Kate changed their Instagram account name from @KensingtonRoyal to the more personal @dukeandduchessofmcambridge handle.

This major change came shortly after the royal couple launched their official YouTube channel.