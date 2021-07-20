Justin Bieber continues to lay claim to his status as the music industry’s young idol.
Bieber, 27, achieved his 100th career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart once his The Kid LAROI collaboration “Stay” landed at number three. The Canadian singer-songwriter is officially the youngest solo artist to ever reach 100 career entries on the chart.
RELATED: Hailey Bieber Clarifies Justin’s ‘Mom And Dad’ Post
The two-time Grammy-winner surpassed fellow Canadian Drake, who accomplished the same feat at 28-years-old. That pushes Drake’s longtime collaborator Lil Wayne to number three at 29 years of age.
Bieber made his first official Hot 100 entry with “One Time” on July 25, 2009. The future “Peaches” singer was just 15 at the time.
RELATED: Hailey Bieber Slaps Down Rumours Justin Was Yelling At Her
Take a look below at the 11 acts with the most Hot 100 hits dating back to the chart’s debut on August 4, 1958.
235, Drake
207, “Glee” Cast
174, Lil Wayne
137, Taylor Swift
123, Future
118, Nicki Minaj
109, Elvis Presley
109, Kanye West
103, Chris Brown
102, Jay-Z
100, Justin Bieber