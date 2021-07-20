Bethany Hamilton is back and better than ever.

The pro-surfer, 31, hit the water for the first time since welcoming her third son, sharing the experience to Instagram.

Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks welcomed son Micah in February. The couple are also parents to Tobias, 6, and Wesley, 3.

“It feels soooooo good to be surfing! 🥲😃🥳 We just had a rad mini 1st surf trip after birthing my third son Micah! Great times with great people!” Hamilton, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 and was the subject of the 2011 movie “Soul Surfer” wrote to the social media platform. “It’s been hard to get in the water much and even the gym.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing On Family Vacation

Adding, “So I’m just thankful for any fun I can get in the waves! Mama still got it 😆 I had low expectations and not much of a goal but just have some fun and enjoy surfing!”

Hamilton also revealed that she was also “trying out some new boards & swapping out different fins” during the trip.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Take Their Kids Surfing

Just months after welcoming little Micah, Hamilton detailed the daily hurdles of motherhood with one arm.

“When they are this young and have the wobbly head and need constant attention, nursing, diaper changes, tummy soothing, lots of sleep and of course smiles, kisses and more,” she said. “I use my feet to help with diaper changing, lots of pillows with nursing, a baby carrier all throughout the day and tricky styles of holding to keep baby’s head up.”

While the tasks can “get frustrating,” Hamilton says she needs to remind herself to “keep moving forward, have lil breaks and keep it positive!”