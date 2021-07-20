It’s over for Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin.

The model, 56, took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm the news, revealing that she and the Oscar-winning director, 60, remain friends but their romantic relationship is over.

Sharing a paparazzi photo to the social media platform, Porizkova added a broken-heart emoji to the image before writing, “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.”

She added, “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose.”

Porizkova also said she will not say anything more on the matter, it involves “someone else’s privacy.”

The couple made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the 2021 Oscars, where Porizkova supported her beau as he was nominated for the Netflix film “The Trial Of The Chicago Seven”.

Porizkova was previously married to the late Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek. The former couple shared two children, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 23. Ocasek died in 2017, two years after their split.

Meanwhile, Sorkin was previously married to Julia Bingham, with whom he shares daughter Roxie, 20. They split in 2005. He has since been linked to Kristin Chenoweth and Kristin Davis.