Britney Spears has a lot left to say.

Spears, 39, made a recent social media post saying that “life goes on.” In an updated statement on Tuesday, the “Gimme More” singer assured her fans that she is here to stay and will continue to fight in the ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ New Attorney Says Father Must Step Aside

“So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done!” Spears captioned a post with the words “one day at a time” written in blocks. “In that moment, that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say.”

“I’m not even close!” she exclaimed. “I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Discusses Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle

The songstress was recently permitted to hire an attorney of her choosing, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, to advocate for her in the ongoing conservatorship fight.