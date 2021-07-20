Prince Harry gave the royal family a heads up about the tell-all memoir he’s writing that’s expected to be released in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex tells ET that while Harry recently had a private conversation with his family about the book, he would not be expected to get permission for a project like this from the Palace.

Additionally, amid reports that Harry is making $20 million, ET has learned that terms for the worldwide agreement were not disclosed. A source tells ET that the father of two will be donating proceeds to charity.

Penguin Random House announced the news of Harry’s book on Monday. According to a press release, Harry is expected to share, for the first time ever, “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far,” he added, “and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, also released a statement, sharing the publishing company’s excitement about working with Harry on the memoir.

“All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years. Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognized for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

Harry’s memoir is tentatively scheduled to be published in late 2022, with an audiobook edition to be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. In the meantime, hear more on Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in the video below.

