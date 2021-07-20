Tamra Judge is showcasing her post-surgery look after undergoing an operation to have her breast implants taken out.

“Implants & capsules removed,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star wrote in the caption to a selfie she shared on Instagram,

“Feeling tired & a little sore as expected. I’m pretty sure Not working out will be the hardest part for me,” she continued.

RELATED: Tamra Judge Claims Her ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Heather DuBrow Was Fired Due To A ‘Personal Conflict’

“I know it sounds crazy but I woke up today with rosy cheeks , No sinus congestion and happy thoughts,” added Judge. “I’m hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on 😊.”

Noting that she’d just returned from her checkup with the surgeon, she shared that “everything looks great. (Disclaimer- although I do have a good amount of breast tissue , what you’re seeing is swelling, two layer padded bra and gauze 😜).”

Judge also shared more post-surgery selfies on Instagram Story.

Tamra Judge/Instagram

Tamra Judge/Instagram

Tamra Judge/Instagram

A few weeks back, Judge opened up on Instagram Story, as reported by People, about the numerous health issues she’d been experiencing from her implants.

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Responds After ‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Calls For Her Firing Following ‘Disgusting’ Racist Comments

Insisting that she was “tired of being tired and inflamed,” Judge said she’d been suffering from such side effects as “thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation.”