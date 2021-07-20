Sandra Oh is celebrating a milestone birthday from a place of gratitude.

In a post she shared to her 4.8 million Instagram followers, the Canadian actress marked her 50th birthday by thanking her parents and “all the clans of our family tree.”

She continued by issuing an array of thanks to others who were instrumental in placing her on her journey to stardom.

Among those she thanked were her “Ottawa Korean Community childhood friends,” the Canadian Improv Games and author Evelyn Lau, whose autobiography, Diary of a Street Kid, was made into a CBC TV movie that gave Oh her first starring role.

She also offered thanks to her “longtime collaborators” Mina Shum, Diana Son, Chay Yew, Don McKellar and Julia Cho.

In addition, Oh recognized the TV series in which she’d appeared over the years: HBO’s “Arliss”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve”, as well as her upcoming Netflix series “The Chair”.

“Thank you to All who have watched and supported and who still want to watch,” she concluded. “I can’t thank you enough.”