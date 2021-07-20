Tom Brady is celebrating his wife Gisele Bündchen on her birthday.

In a sweet post shared on July 20, to mark the model turning 41, the football superstar, 43, gushed about his stunning wife with a sweet photo of Bündchen and their 8-year-old daughter Vivian, who looks just like the proud mom.

“This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago,” he captioned the sweet tribute. “But I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day!”

He ended the post with a phrase in Portuguese, writing, “Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida!,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love of my life.”

The post was met with a lot of love from their famous friends, including Canadian hockey player Tie Domi, who wrote, “Happy Bday G!”

Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Brandon Bolden added the same statement, Happy birthday G❤️.”