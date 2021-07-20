One of television’s most iconic stars will be the focus of a new documentary.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Adolphus will direct “Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary”, which “will follow the personal and professional journey of the star, businesswoman and advocate best known for her portrayal of a single, successful and professional woman of television in ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’.”

Endeavor Content and Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions will produce.

In addition, the project has the full support of the late star’s estate, with her widower, Dr. S. Robert Levine, serving as executive producer.

Moore, who died in 2017 at 80, played Laura Petrie in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961 until 1966, and then went on to play career woman Mary Richards in the groundbreaking “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, which aired from 1970 to 1977.

In a statement, Waithe described Moore as “an icon, mystery and an inspiration,” adding, “With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”

“In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: ‘The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms’… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best. To have extraordinary and purposeful talents like Lena and James tell Mary’s story honours her in a way I know she would have treasured,” added Levine.

Back in 2018, Waithe initially expressed interest in developing a biopic based on Moore’s life.

“I read her autobiography more times than I can count,” Waithe told THR at the time, “because I was obsessed with ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’. I was, like, Who is this woman? Who is this person that everybody is wanting to be, that everybody was so happy when she came onscreen? Who was this woman who went from being Dick Van Dyke’s wife [on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’] to the first woman to wear pants on primetime television? The first real single girl that wasn’t focused on finding a man on primetime TV.”

Added Waithe: “I feel like, I want to tell her story. That is what I want to do, I’m only concerned with doing what I want to do. I don’t want to follow a certain path. I just want to just make dope s**t.”

“Being Mary” is expected to debut sometime in 2022.