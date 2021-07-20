Come Grammy season, Taylor Swift will be campaigning for her late-2020 release Evermore, not her rerelease of Fearless (Taylor Version).

On Tuesday, a representative at Republic Records released a statement to Billboard confirming that the new version of Fearless will not be submitted for consideration at the next Grammys or CMA Awards. Instead, only Evermore will be submitted in all eligible categories.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” the label representative said.

Adding, “Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

In late 2019, Swift announced plans to rerelease her first six albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation) after Big Machine records sold her masters to Scooter Braun as an effort to regain control of them.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) dropped on April 9 and Red (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Nov. 19.

Evermore was her second album of 2020; its predecessor folklore won the Grammy for Album of the Year.