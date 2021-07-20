Demi Moore is marking the 30th birthday of daughter Scout LaRue Willis.

Scout is the middle child of the three daughters that Moore shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, and she took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday greeting.

“You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago,” wrote Moore in the caption.

RELATED: Demi Moore And Her Daughters Star In Gorgeous Swimwear Campaign

“You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life,” she continued. “I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honoured to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!”

Moore concluded by adding, “I can’t wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years – starting with the magic of today, your birthday! 🥳👏🎉 Happy 30th birthday, Scout LaRue ❤️❤️❤️ Loving you to the moon.”

Several of Moore’s celebrity friends also shared their birthday greetings to her daughter, including Debi Mazar, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Perkins and her ex’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis.