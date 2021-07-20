Marla Gibbs is reported to be “doing great” after the 90-year-old star of such sitcoms as “The Jeffersons” and “227” froze mid-speech during her induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the event, which was livestreamed, Gibbs took to the podium to share her gratitude for the honour, crediting “Jeffersons” creator Norman Lear.

“It’s only because of you that they know me,” Gibbs said, addressing Lear.

“Thank you so much. And thank you to all of you who have been fans of ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘227’. We love you and it’s because you watched us that we were able to excel, and I’m able to be here today. Thank you,” she continued.

“And I want to give special thanks to my daughter and my grandson for all the hard work that went into putting this event together,” she added.

At that point, however, Gibbs suddenly stood silent and motionless as her head dropped slightly while her eyes seemed to close. After several moments, she appeared to wobble a bit. At that point, her son jumped onto the podium to steady her until a chair and a bottle of water were brought to her. “Sit down, mom,” he told her.

Thankfully, a rep for the actress told Entertainment Weekly that she became overheated, and was now “doing great,” and had a “great time at the afterparty.”

The frightening moment can be seen in the video above, shortly after the 56:30 mark.