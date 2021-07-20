Click to share this via email

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have made a conscious choice to keep their daughters, aged 6 and 8, out of the public eye.

Shepard made a rare exception on Tuesday when the host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast shared a cute daddy-daughter video with his 3.4 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Shepard is driving an RV, with one of his daughters sitting in the passenger seat.

As they drive, the two are belting out Adele’s “Hello”, yelling in unison, “Hello from the other siiide!”

“Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required,” he wrote in the caption.

Several celebrities chimed in to share their comments on the adorable video, including Josh Brolin, January Jones and Katie Couric.

Earlier this year, Shepard appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where he revealed he’d found the perfect RV.

“I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“It’s very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls,” he added. “And I found it, Jimmy!”