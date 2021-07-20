Teenager Dylan Zangwill took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, where the 14-year-old chatted with the judges before his audition.

Asked what he was going to do, Zangwill replied that he was going to sing and play piano, something he’s been doing “all my life.”

The unassuming teen then took a seat behind the piano and began belting out the opening lyrics to Queen’s “Somebody to Love”, displaying a surprisingly powerful voice and degree of vocal control.

“It was a great audition,” Simon Cowell declared after the performance, “And I think there’s a lot more to come from you.”

“I got connected to the joy,” added fellow judge Howie Mandel. “The happiest place you could be is right there, performing for us.”

Zangwill will be returning, receiving four yes votes from the judges.