It’s official: Kanye West’s new album Donda will be dropping on Friday.

The arrival of West’s 10th studio album, the followup to 2019’s back-to-back gospel albums Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Lord, was confirmed on Tuesday night in a TV commercial for Beats by Dre that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The commercial features track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who gained notoriety after she was deemed ineligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

As Richardson prepares to run, a set of Beats by Dre earbuds in her ears, one of the new Donda songs is heard in the background, a track called “No Child Left Behind”.

The advertising spot concludes with an onscreen message indicating that a Donda listening event will be livestreamed on Apple Music on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.