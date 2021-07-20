The 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap” is marking its 23rd birthday this year, and star Elaine Hendrix looked back at working on the hit movie, in which Lindsay Lohan played a set of twins.

Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, the younger woman who pursued the twins’ divorced dad, played by Dennis Quaid. At the time, Hendrix was 26, while Quaid was 44.

Despite their 18-year age difference, Hendrix told Insider, “I thought we had tremendous chemistry.”

Looking back at their onscreen dynamic, Hendrix quipped, “He’s just such a guy.”

Hendrix shared a theory of why they got along so well even with the nearly two-decade age gap.

“One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier. So I think I was sort of an older 26,” she said, while she felt Quaid was a “younger” 44. “I think it worked well,” she said.

“Clearly, Meredith Blake is not an average 26-year-old,” she said of her character. “All of that I couldn’t relate to. But how together she was and how ambitious she was — that I could definitely relate to.”

As she pointed out, the age gap was actually by design.

“The character had to be close enough to the twins’ age but not so close that it was like, ‘Oh, this is really creepy,'” Hendrix said.