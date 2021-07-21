Russian dance illusionist Pasha was left in the lurch during Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

The entertainer was supposed to be joined by his wife, Aliona, for the audition, but she missed her flight.

Howie Mandel called the whole thing “the ultimate show must go on,” before Pasha ended up wowing the judges with his creative performance.

He briefly left the stage, before a couple of robot-like dolls were wheeled out to perform a rather creepy dance routine.

Pasha then shocked viewers by flipping the female doll at the end to reveal himself.

“I loved it. That was so surprising. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Sofia Vergara said, according to Yahoo!

Simon Cowell added, “Uh, you got us, didn’t you? Yeah, we were all thinking this is gonna be terrible, and actually, it was great. It was a great surprise, I loved that.”

“If they just tuned in, you’re gonna freak a lot of little children out. I’ll start you off with a yes,” Mandel said, adding: “We love to be surprised, and that’s what you just did. That’s why you got four yeses.”