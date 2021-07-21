Jason Sudeikis spoke about showing his support for England soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka on Tuesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Sudeikis donned a shirt that featured the words “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo” to the season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso” after the trio faced racial abuse after they missed penalties during England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The actor told Colbert for anyone that wasn’t aware of the names, “They’re the last three fellas, young fellas, that took the penalty kicks. They didn’t turn out the way that certainly England would have hoped, certainly a lot of us here in the States would have, too, and people worldwide, and they caught a lot of guff online. The three young Black men.

“And our show is rooted in both despising things like bullying and racism and whatnot. But it is also rooted and takes place in London and England. And so it was our way to use this big fancy premiere to spotlight them and let them know we got their back and how much we support them.”

Jason Sudeikis. — Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“It was just a way to humanize and personify those three fellas,” Sudeikis said, insisting he just wore a shirt so it was the men that deserved the claps from audience members.

“And it’s why I chose to use — you know, their surnames are on the back of their uniforms, so that’s why I use their first names, the names their parents gave them. Because they’re kids, they’re young men, and they should have the opportunity to succeed and fail and tie, like everyone.”

Sudeikis also spoke about his Blue Man Group audition and featured in the much-loved “Late Show” segment “Rescue Dog Rescue”.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.