Anica definitely gave her “America’s Got Talent” audition her all.

The 51-year-old realtor from Canada belted out Janis Joplin’s “Piece Of My Heart” and surprised the judges with her impressive vocals.

Heidi Klum gushed after the performance, “That was like, Bam! I loved it! I love how free you are on the stage.”

Howie Mandel added, “I love your performance, I just think you’re fun to watch.”

However, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell weren’t huge fans, with Vergara admitting: “I did love your energy but it wasn’t spectacular.”

Cowell also wasn’t overly impressed but the crowd clearly loved the performance as they booed the media mogul.

Despite Cowell voting no, the rest of the judges gave Anica yeses so she’s through to the next round.

See her reaction in the clip below.