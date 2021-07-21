A happy future might be in the cards for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after being spotted together in recent months.

People magazine dives into the couple’s rekindled romance in their new cover story.

“They want a future together. Jennifer never thought she’d end up with Ben but she’s thrilled that she did,” a source for Lopez tells the magazine.

A Hollywood insider adds, “They are madly in love. They are the loves of each other’s lives.”

After Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the insider says she found a “new happiness” within herself, and that with Affleck he has a partner who “loves her for her and not what she represents and what he can get from her. Ben wants to protect what they have and not share it with the world.”

The sources also say that the couple are now trying to work around their busy schedules.

“They have both matured, learned from mistakes, and are still very attracted to each other,” says a music source. “There’s no reason why this can’t turn out to be a lasting relationship.”

Affleck and Lopez first dated in 2002. They eventually got engaged, only to call off their engagement in 2004.