Mindy Kaling had one problem while working on “The Office”.

The actress chatted to Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked, “Do you have a No. 1 co-worker pet peeve?”

Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor on “The Office”, replied, “No. 1 co-worker pet peeve? We used to keep the ‘Office’ set very cold. It was like 60 degrees.

“And I remember not being able to do anything about that. It’s just a little cold.”

Cohen quipped, “Monitor of the temp!”

Kaling was also asked about working on the script for the eagerly anticipated third film in the “Legally Blonde” franchise.

The star said of getting such a script right, “I think it’s just capturing the voice. And also, things like the ‘bend and snap’—there’s so many iconic moments in that, that we have to come up with our new version of that. So that’s intimidating.”

She updated Andy on the film’s development: “We’re still working on our kind of first draft.”

Kaling also spoke about being asked to work on the script by Elle Woods herself, Reese Witherspoon, and revealed her favourite quote from the movie.

