Singer Halsey, 26, called out Allure on Wednesday for allegedly twisting quotes she gave in a recent interview.

“First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey started. “Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent.”

“Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this, ironically, [is] on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted,” she concluded. “Do f**king better…?”

Halsey concluded Wednesday’s Twitter rant with the confirmation that she will no longer do press.

“I don’t do press anymore,” Halsey had told the magazine. “I just don’t translate very well in print. Even saying this is going to get me in trouble. I already know that it is.”

Below you can read the published quote Halsey gave on being a mixed-race child that “presents white” and the associated “guilt.”

“No matter how many tears I’ve shed because I’m not connecting with my family or my culture in a way that I would like to, or because the waitress thinks I’m the babysitter when I go out with my family,” Halsey said. “None of that would compare to the tears that I would shed for presenting phenotypically Black and the disadvantages and the violence that I would face because of that.”

“I think this is really common for mixed families,” Halsey explained. “You want your kids to have an advantage in life. That, unfortunately, puts them in a position of denying their heritage.”

