What happens on vacation doesn’t stay on vacation in the new comedy “Vacation Friends”, whose trailer dropped Wednesday.

“In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico,” the synopsis for the Disney+ movie reads. “Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple let loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new ‘vacation friends’.”

“Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

“Vacation Friends” premieres August 27 on Disney+ as a Star Original.